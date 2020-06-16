All apartments in West Palm Beach
403 S Sapodilla Avenue
Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:57 PM

403 S Sapodilla Avenue

403 South Sapodilla Avenue · (954) 545-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

403 South Sapodilla Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
lobby
media room
Beautiful and spacious 2/2 condo for rent in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Upscale high-rise building with 24/7 attended lobby and security. Upgraded kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Build-in Murphy bed and bookshelf/office desk. Amenities includes resort style roof top pool and deck, community room, zen garden and gym. Building includes water, sewer, trash, & basic cable and high speed internet. Steps from restaurants, movie theaters, Kravis center and top rated high school in the nation: Dreyfoos School of Arts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 S Sapodilla Avenue have any available units?
403 S Sapodilla Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 S Sapodilla Avenue have?
Some of 403 S Sapodilla Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 S Sapodilla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
403 S Sapodilla Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S Sapodilla Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 403 S Sapodilla Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 403 S Sapodilla Avenue offer parking?
No, 403 S Sapodilla Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 403 S Sapodilla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 S Sapodilla Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S Sapodilla Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 403 S Sapodilla Avenue has a pool.
Does 403 S Sapodilla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 403 S Sapodilla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S Sapodilla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 S Sapodilla Avenue has units with dishwashers.
