Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:30 PM

3521 Village Boulevard

3521 Village Boulevard · (561) 722-3618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3521 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, updated,4th floor condo with panoramic views of Bear Lakes Country Club. Upgrades include granite counter tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, an updated master shower and updated bathroom vanities. Whitehall is centrally located, only 5 minutes to I95, 10 minutes to West Palm Beach airport and 10 minutes to downtown & Cityplace. FIT TEAM Ballpark is only minutes up the road which is the Spring Training home of the Houston Astros and World Champion Washington Nationals. Come see this unit today, you will not be dissapointed!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Village Boulevard have any available units?
3521 Village Boulevard has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Village Boulevard have?
Some of 3521 Village Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Village Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Village Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Village Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3521 Village Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 3521 Village Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3521 Village Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3521 Village Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3521 Village Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Village Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3521 Village Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Village Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3521 Village Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Village Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 Village Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
