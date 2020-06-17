3417 34th Way

Amenities

A gorgeous waterfront and fully remodeled 2 bed, 2.5 bath unit ready for new owners. Tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs laundry with newer washer and dryer. Updated bathrooms with clean lines and modern feel. Spacious open concept living area, 2 balconies with calming water views. This property is located within 5 minutes of I-95, schools and shopping. Amenities include 2 parking spaces, pool, park, basketball, tennis, racquet ball and more. Come fall in love with this unit! Pets allowed with some breed restrictions.