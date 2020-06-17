All apartments in West Palm Beach
3417 34th Way
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 PM

3417 34th Way

3417 34th Way · (561) 245-5245
Location

3417 34th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
A gorgeous waterfront and fully remodeled 2 bed, 2.5 bath unit ready for new owners. Tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs laundry with newer washer and dryer. Updated bathrooms with clean lines and modern feel. Spacious open concept living area, 2 balconies with calming water views. This property is located within 5 minutes of I-95, schools and shopping. Amenities include 2 parking spaces, pool, park, basketball, tennis, racquet ball and more. Come fall in love with this unit! Pets allowed with some breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 34th Way have any available units?
3417 34th Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 34th Way have?
Some of 3417 34th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 34th Way currently offering any rent specials?
3417 34th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 34th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 34th Way is pet friendly.
Does 3417 34th Way offer parking?
Yes, 3417 34th Way does offer parking.
Does 3417 34th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 34th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 34th Way have a pool?
Yes, 3417 34th Way has a pool.
Does 3417 34th Way have accessible units?
No, 3417 34th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 34th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 34th Way has units with dishwashers.
