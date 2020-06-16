Amenities

3414 34th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease Immaculate Townhome with privacy fenced patio surrounded by open green space. All new tile flooring throughout and new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two master bedrooms,newly tiled shower and vanities, water and cable included. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Rent Florida RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566378 ]