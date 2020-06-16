All apartments in West Palm Beach
3414 34th Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

3414 34th Way

3414 34th Way · (561) 440-3830
Location

3414 34th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3414 34th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease Immaculate Townhome with privacy fenced patio surrounded by open green space. All new tile flooring throughout and new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two master bedrooms,newly tiled shower and vanities, water and cable included. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Rent Florida RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566378 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 34th Way have any available units?
3414 34th Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 34th Way have?
Some of 3414 34th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 34th Way currently offering any rent specials?
3414 34th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 34th Way pet-friendly?
No, 3414 34th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 3414 34th Way offer parking?
No, 3414 34th Way does not offer parking.
Does 3414 34th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 34th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 34th Way have a pool?
No, 3414 34th Way does not have a pool.
Does 3414 34th Way have accessible units?
No, 3414 34th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 34th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 34th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
