Beautiful luxury condo in Lands of the President! Come inside and enjoy spacious living areas with gorgeous flooring throughout along with an inviting kitchen. The bedrooms are spacious as well and offer ample closet space. Live the resort lifestyle in this luxury condominium which offers its residents tennis courts and much more! Conveniently located just minutes from the new Palm Beach Outlets, fine dining, Palm Beach International Airport and gorgeous area beaches!Looking to sell a home or want a quick home valuation www.HomeValuePalmBeach.com. For more information on this home please call Jeff Tricoli at 561-220-2288, email info@tricoliteam.com or visit www.2500presidentialway305.com