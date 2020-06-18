All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 2005 A E Isaacs Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
2005 A E Isaacs Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

2005 A E Isaacs Ave

2005 A E Isaacs Avenue · (561) 676-1626 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2005 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Pleasant City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 A E Isaacs Ave · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath in West Palm - 2 bedroom 1 Bath in West Palm Beach near Northwood Village. This cozy unit features wood floors, spacious rooms and large closets. Perfect for anyone looking to be in a quiet neighborhood just outside of downtown West Palm Beach.

****Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit and background check rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references, employment and income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, any charge offs, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord; a criminal background, drug sales or any felony.

(RLNE5698645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 A E Isaacs Ave have any available units?
2005 A E Isaacs Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 2005 A E Isaacs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2005 A E Isaacs Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 A E Isaacs Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 A E Isaacs Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2005 A E Isaacs Ave offer parking?
No, 2005 A E Isaacs Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2005 A E Isaacs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 A E Isaacs Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 A E Isaacs Ave have a pool?
No, 2005 A E Isaacs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2005 A E Isaacs Ave have accessible units?
No, 2005 A E Isaacs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 A E Isaacs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 A E Isaacs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 A E Isaacs Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 A E Isaacs Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2005 A E Isaacs Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity