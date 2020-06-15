All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

2000 Presidential Way

2000 Presidential Way · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 Presidential Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
President Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
Presidential Way Apt #806, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Unit has an incredible view of Jack Nicklaus Banyan Cay Golf Course**Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms - 2nd bedroom can be converted to an open area adding more space to the living room **Corner unit with two balconies**Assigned covered parking space **The building futures: full service doorman, gated Community, swimming pool, exercise room, social area Walking distance to the Outlet Mall and Whole Foods** Exelente location close to the beach and Downtown West Palm Beach Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Courtesy of J & R Realty Sales [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566743 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Presidential Way have any available units?
2000 Presidential Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Presidential Way have?
Some of 2000 Presidential Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Presidential Way currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Presidential Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Presidential Way pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Presidential Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 2000 Presidential Way offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Presidential Way does offer parking.
Does 2000 Presidential Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Presidential Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Presidential Way have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Presidential Way has a pool.
Does 2000 Presidential Way have accessible units?
No, 2000 Presidential Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Presidential Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Presidential Way does not have units with dishwashers.
