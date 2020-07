Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Great Location!! HUGE updated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse with fenced patio. Updated kitchen has BRAND NEW Stainless steel appliances. Access to patio from Kitchen and Family room. Master bedroom and second bedroom have a private balcony! Master bath has custom vanity with dual sinks. Master bedroom has his & hers closets. Second and third bedrooms both have large closets. Tile throughout, with new laminate flooring on the stairs. Separate inside laundry area with full size washer/dryer. Pets allowed, no aggressive breeds. Trucks allowed. Must see to appreciate! Steps away from the Community Pool. Walking distance to the Palm Beach Outlet Mall. Close to I95