Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:32 AM

1801 S Flagler Drive

1801 South Flagler Drive · (561) 818-7881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Carlberg Court

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
:Enjoy the views of the Intracoastal, Atlantic Ocean, Flagler Bridge, Pools, Fountains and The Breakers Hotel from your private balcony, livingroom and bedrooms. This 2 bed, 2 bath unit is remodeled with travertine floors, granite counters, covered parking space and accordion shutters. Tastefully decorated, this unit can be sold turn-key or unfurnished. Conveniently located in the building next to the laundry and storage units. Take a short stroll down Flagler to Palm Beach Island and enjoy all of the fine restaurants, cultural events and shopping. Rapallo South offers a Gym, Pool, Security and Club Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 S Flagler Drive have any available units?
1801 S Flagler Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 S Flagler Drive have?
Some of 1801 S Flagler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 S Flagler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 S Flagler Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 S Flagler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 S Flagler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1801 S Flagler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 S Flagler Drive does offer parking.
Does 1801 S Flagler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 S Flagler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 S Flagler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1801 S Flagler Drive has a pool.
Does 1801 S Flagler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 S Flagler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 S Flagler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 S Flagler Drive has units with dishwashers.
