1801 S Flagler Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

:Enjoy the views of the Intracoastal, Atlantic Ocean, Flagler Bridge, Pools, Fountains and The Breakers Hotel from your private balcony, livingroom and bedrooms. This 2 bed, 2 bath unit is remodeled with travertine floors, granite counters, covered parking space and accordion shutters. Tastefully decorated, this unit can be sold turn-key or unfurnished. Conveniently located in the building next to the laundry and storage units. Take a short stroll down Flagler to Palm Beach Island and enjoy all of the fine restaurants, cultural events and shopping. Rapallo South offers a Gym, Pool, Security and Club Room.