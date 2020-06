Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool clubhouse bike storage

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool bike storage

Beautiful 8th floor unit with intercoastal views. Ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Small boutique building in the heart of West Palm Beach. Just minutes from the Palm Beach and City Place.Enjoy your money coffee while breathing the tropics and watching sunrise. Building offers Pool and Clubroom and bike storage. Right next to Norton Museum of Art. Manager or site. Fast approval. Small pet ok. Walk and jog along the beautiful Flagler Dr and downtown living at it's best!