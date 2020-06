Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 1/1 with a full sized washer and dryer. This condo is freshly painted. The move in requirements are as follows: 1st month, 2 months security deposit, application fees of $150 per adult for association application. No prior evictions and stable employment is a must. A background check will be conducted and each applicant must a have a credit score of 600 or higher to qualify plus 3x rental in income required.