Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1200 S Flagler Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

1200 S Flagler Drive

1200 South Flagler Drive · (561) 523-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
West Palm Beach
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1200 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Trianon Condominiums

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
pool
Fabulous 2 bedrooms, 2 bath luxury corner condominium on 17th floor in TRIANON with spectacular Intracoastal views from every room. Great location, just next to Bristol, across from Palm Beach with a walking distance to Downtown attractions, minutes from Worth Avenue and beautiful beaches. This unit is protected by Hurricane Impact windows. Pristine move-in condition. Upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and white cabinets. Master bathroom has a tub, and a second bathroom has a brand new shower. Cherry laminate floor in living room and bedrooms. Enjoy a spacious sunny balcony with amazing water views. Building amenities include a waterfront pool, recreation room, generator, storage units, 24 hr concierge, full-time manager. Minutes from PBI Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 S Flagler Drive have any available units?
1200 S Flagler Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 S Flagler Drive have?
Some of 1200 S Flagler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 S Flagler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 S Flagler Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 S Flagler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1200 S Flagler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1200 S Flagler Drive offer parking?
No, 1200 S Flagler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1200 S Flagler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 S Flagler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 S Flagler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1200 S Flagler Drive has a pool.
Does 1200 S Flagler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 S Flagler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 S Flagler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 S Flagler Drive has units with dishwashers.
