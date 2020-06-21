1200 S Flagler Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 2 bedrooms, 2 bath luxury corner condominium on 17th floor in TRIANON with spectacular Intracoastal views from every room. Great location, just next to Bristol, across from Palm Beach with a walking distance to Downtown attractions, minutes from Worth Avenue and beautiful beaches. This unit is protected by Hurricane Impact windows. Pristine move-in condition. Upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and white cabinets. Master bathroom has a tub, and a second bathroom has a brand new shower. Cherry laminate floor in living room and bedrooms. Enjoy a spacious sunny balcony with amazing water views. Building amenities include a waterfront pool, recreation room, generator, storage units, 24 hr concierge, full-time manager. Minutes from PBI Airport