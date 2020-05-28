Amenities

1006 Green Pine Boulevard Apt #C1, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. MUST SEE !!!! Stunningly renovated with a French touch from top to bottom this 2 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo in a gated community with amenities is situated in the heart of West Palm Beach! Renovations include floors, custom cabinets built around top of the line appliances in an open kitchen with track lighting. New Master Bath, tiled shower, custom mirrors! Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*7*6*2*7*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Meridian Properties Inc. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567110 ]