All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 1006 Green Pine Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1006 Green Pine Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1006 Green Pine Boulevard

1006 Green Pine Boulevard · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1006 Green Pine Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit C1 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1006 Green Pine Boulevard Apt #C1, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. MUST SEE !!!! Stunningly renovated with a French touch from top to bottom this 2 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo in a gated community with amenities is situated in the heart of West Palm Beach! Renovations include floors, custom cabinets built around top of the line appliances in an open kitchen with track lighting. New Master Bath, tiled shower, custom mirrors! Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*7*6*2*7*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Meridian Properties Inc. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567110 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Green Pine Boulevard have any available units?
1006 Green Pine Boulevard has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 1006 Green Pine Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Green Pine Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Green Pine Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Green Pine Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1006 Green Pine Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1006 Green Pine Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Green Pine Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Green Pine Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Green Pine Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1006 Green Pine Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Green Pine Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1006 Green Pine Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Green Pine Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Green Pine Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Green Pine Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Green Pine Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1006 Green Pine Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity