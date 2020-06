Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**Fall in love with this absolutely stunning move in ready home! The complimenting features go on and on! When you first walk in you are greeted with warmth and light. Perfect eat in kitchen with built in desk area and plenty of natural lighting bringing dining and kitchen area to life! Brand new stainless steel appliances and new cherry wood cabinetry tie beautifully into living area. French doors off living room guide you to over sized Florida room great for entertaining and the gardener at heart! Master suit offers plenty of storage space, separate shower and bath as well as, french doors leading to private patio offering complete privacy. Large two car garage and additional laundry room complete this desirable home. Go