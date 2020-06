4688 Manderly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

IMMACULATE TOTALLY UPDATED LAKEFRONT, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE SINGLE STORY HOME ON MANICURED .35 ACRE CUL-DE-SAC LOT. NEW A/C, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & UNDER MOUNT STAINLESS STEEL SINK, GRANITE COUNTERS, 42'' MAPLE KITCHEN CABINETS, NEUTRAL TILE WITH PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED GROUT, NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS FRESHLY PAINTED, EXPANDED BRICK PAVER COVERED PATIO, OPEN & BRIGHT 3 WAY SPLIT-BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. 1 BEDROOM COULD BE NANNY OR IN-LAW SUITE. . CONVENIENTLY LOCATED MANNED GATED RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY WITH POOL, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE, STATE OF THE ART GYM, PLAY AREA, & JOGGING TRAIL. CLOSE TO SHOWGROUNDS, POLO, MALL AT WELLINGTON GREEN, GREAT WELLINGTON SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM PBIA & AREA BEACHES. PETS AT OWNERS DISCRETION.