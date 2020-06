Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

A beautiful home 5/4/3 home located in the Isles at Wellington. This spacious home sits on a quarter-acre lakefront lot. newly stainless appliances with new paint. The home comes with a fast-speed internet service so you can enjoy working from home. 24 hr. manned security gate. Family-friendly community with amenities for everyone to enjoy. Located near Wellington's top-rated schools, shopping, dining, equestrian venues, and commuter routes. The lawncare is included.