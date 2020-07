Amenities

dry stalls can be rented during season for $9000.00 (4 ) month season additional months can be rented $1750.00 per stall per month. Summer months stalls can be rented for a lesser price. Hook up for treadmill ,250x110 GGT footing, irrigated ring with jumps. 15 min hack to the Showgrounds . 12x12 stalls 4 wash racks . tenant must pay for manure removal and fly spray system. If barn is split by more than one tenant fly spray and manure with be split up. Electric for extra fans and treadmill will be paid by tenant