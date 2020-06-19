3794 Shutterfly Way

Amenities

An exceptionally designed and well kept equestrian facility located within hacking distance to Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. Offering 20 stalls, 4 wash/grooming stalls, a private office, 2 tack rooms, a laundry room, feed room, 1.5 baths and complete with an additional storage room. Facility also includes a large ring with all-weather footing eight paddocks for turnout and a grass derby field. A stunning owners' lounge is equipped with a full kitchen, a family room for gathering and a private bath overlooking the ring. The outdoor lounge area boasts a custom fireplace and kitchen, ideal for entertaining riders and guests.