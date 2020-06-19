All apartments in Wellington
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

3794 Shutterfly Way

3794 Shutterfly Way · (561) 818-9476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3794 Shutterfly Way, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
An exceptionally designed and well kept equestrian facility located within hacking distance to Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. Offering 20 stalls, 4 wash/grooming stalls, a private office, 2 tack rooms, a laundry room, feed room, 1.5 baths and complete with an additional storage room. Facility also includes a large ring with all-weather footing eight paddocks for turnout and a grass derby field. A stunning owners' lounge is equipped with a full kitchen, a family room for gathering and a private bath overlooking the ring. The outdoor lounge area boasts a custom fireplace and kitchen, ideal for entertaining riders and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3794 Shutterfly Way have any available units?
3794 Shutterfly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3794 Shutterfly Way have?
Some of 3794 Shutterfly Way's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3794 Shutterfly Way currently offering any rent specials?
3794 Shutterfly Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3794 Shutterfly Way pet-friendly?
No, 3794 Shutterfly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 3794 Shutterfly Way offer parking?
No, 3794 Shutterfly Way does not offer parking.
Does 3794 Shutterfly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3794 Shutterfly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3794 Shutterfly Way have a pool?
No, 3794 Shutterfly Way does not have a pool.
Does 3794 Shutterfly Way have accessible units?
No, 3794 Shutterfly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3794 Shutterfly Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3794 Shutterfly Way does not have units with dishwashers.
