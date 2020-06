Amenities

This incredible contemporary estate sits on a 1.4 acre lot situated in a private cul-de-sac. Located in the center of all of Wellington's equestrian activities in the prestigious community of Southfields. Fantastic views in every direction and total privacy. The home is turn-key furnished and is undoubtedly the finest contemporary residence in Wellington; exceeding Palm Beach standards in every way. The home is a very smart home, with lighting and sound features controlled with your phone. The sound system includes inside and outside speakers, with full surround sound in several areas. The resort like pool area contains a bath with a sauna and steam shower. The surrounding outdoor kitchen is in a covered area with seating for 15. Or seek refuge in front of the fireplace in the tiki hut.