330 Cindy Drive

12 stall center aisle barn with studio lounge available for 2021 season. Farm has both a new covered arena and a new outdoor arena! Located in Little Ranches just minutes from WEF! Stalls complete with fans, mats, corner hay/grain feeders. Barn includes tack room, large storage area, 4 covered grooming bays, 3 outdoor wash stalls, 1 lounge with full bath. Farm is complete with a treadmill bldg. (28'x40') with 2 hook ups, 1 viewing pergola, covered arena (80'x120'), outdoor all weather arena (130'x260'), lounging pen, 4 paddocks (70'x72'). Lease includes use of new tractor (with A/C cabin) and plenty of jumps for a 12 course. Price reflects a monthly seasonal rate for barn. 4 month minimum required.