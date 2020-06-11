All apartments in Wellington
330 Cindy Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:07 PM

330 Cindy Drive

330 Cindy Drive · (561) 906-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Cindy Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$22,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
12 stall center aisle barn with studio lounge available for 2021 season. Farm has both a new covered arena and a new outdoor arena! Located in Little Ranches just minutes from WEF! Stalls complete with fans, mats, corner hay/grain feeders. Barn includes tack room, large storage area, 4 covered grooming bays, 3 outdoor wash stalls, 1 lounge with full bath. Farm is complete with a treadmill bldg. (28'x40') with 2 hook ups, 1 viewing pergola, covered arena (80'x120'), outdoor all weather arena (130'x260'), lounging pen, 4 paddocks (70'x72'). Lease includes use of new tractor (with A/C cabin) and plenty of jumps for a 12 course. Price reflects a monthly seasonal rate for barn. 4 month minimum required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Cindy Drive have any available units?
330 Cindy Drive has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 330 Cindy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Cindy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Cindy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 Cindy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 330 Cindy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 Cindy Drive does offer parking.
Does 330 Cindy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Cindy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Cindy Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Cindy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Cindy Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Cindy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Cindy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Cindy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Cindy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Cindy Drive has units with air conditioning.
