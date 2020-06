Amenities

Seasonal Rental first floor fully renovated condo in the prestigious Polo Island overlooking the Global Dressage showgrounds. This spacious open floorplan includes a custom kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. The three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms . Enjoy tranquil outdoor living with the large screened in patio area with water and horseshow views. Handscraped hardwood floors throughout the main living areas and bedrooms, crown molding and custom window treatments with solar screen roller shades are a sample of the features this condo has to offer.