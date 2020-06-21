2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409

Amenities

2/2 Condo for rent with garage. Gated community with pool and jacuzzi. Call NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with den/office space, tile floors, 2nd floor balcony overlooking nature preserve, master bath with garden tub, detached single car garage, high ceilings, compact kitchen washer dryer, dishwasher, 1 parking space, community pool access at Arissa Place Condominiums located directly across the street from Wellington High School, gated entry at community entrance. For more information and to schedule a showing. Please call Lynn 305.890.7450



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828927)