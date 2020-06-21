All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409

2080 Greenview Shores Boulevard · (305) 890-7450 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2080 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL 33414
Greenview Shores of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2/2 Condo for rent with garage. Gated community with pool and jacuzzi. Call NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with den/office space, tile floors, 2nd floor balcony overlooking nature preserve, master bath with garden tub, detached single car garage, high ceilings, compact kitchen washer dryer, dishwasher, 1 parking space, community pool access at Arissa Place Condominiums located directly across the street from Wellington High School, gated entry at community entrance. For more information and to schedule a showing. Please call Lynn 305.890.7450

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 have any available units?
2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 have?
Some of 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 offer parking?
Yes, 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 does offer parking.
Does 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 have a pool?
Yes, 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 has a pool.
Does 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 have accessible units?
No, 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity