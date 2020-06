Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

You will love this bright 3rd floor end unit, 2 bedroom, and 2 bath condominium in Arissa Place! The amazing view of the golf course from the private balcony can't be beat. Includes a garage and a long driveway. The community is gated and has a community club house with pool and spa. Great location in the heart of Wellington close to show grounds and across the street from Wellington High School.