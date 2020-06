Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a gated community in the heart of Wellington, this turnkey 3/2 single family home sits on the golf course and is located at the end of the cul de sac. . Updated kitchen, large master suite, 2 car garage and a large screened in back patio for sunset entertaining. Minimum of 120 days. Owner would prefer annual. Available furnished only.