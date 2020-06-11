All apartments in Wellington
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

16265 Deer Path Lane

16265 Deer Path Lane · (561) 827-0506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16265 Deer Path Lane, Wellington, FL 33470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$400

Studio · 1 Bath · 3125 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
OFF-SEASONAL or ANNUAL: Look no further,This 5 acre gated Rustic Ranches GEM offers up to 12 stalls available that is just off of the bridle path, easy hack to WEF This farm features 2 barns totaling 20 stalls The 16 stall center aisle barn is complete with a fly spray system, tack room, feed room, lounge with full bath. The 4 stalll barn is complete with run-out paddocks. The 2 barns share 6 exterior wash stalls and 2 exterior grooming stalls.The equestrian features are complete with 2 fully irrigated arenas to be daily groomed/dragged, a 250'x125' arena with GGT footing & a 140'x75' sand arena, 16 irrigated & recently fenced paddocks. One large a/c'd storage sheds. covered viewing porch & plenty of parking. BRAND NEW JUMPS by Classic Courses provided. Price reflects per stall per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16265 Deer Path Lane have any available units?
16265 Deer Path Lane has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 16265 Deer Path Lane have?
Some of 16265 Deer Path Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16265 Deer Path Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16265 Deer Path Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16265 Deer Path Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16265 Deer Path Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 16265 Deer Path Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16265 Deer Path Lane does offer parking.
Does 16265 Deer Path Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16265 Deer Path Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16265 Deer Path Lane have a pool?
No, 16265 Deer Path Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16265 Deer Path Lane have accessible units?
No, 16265 Deer Path Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16265 Deer Path Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16265 Deer Path Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
