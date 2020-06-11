16265 Deer Path Lane

Amenities

OFF-SEASONAL or ANNUAL: Look no further,This 5 acre gated Rustic Ranches GEM offers up to 12 stalls available that is just off of the bridle path, easy hack to WEF This farm features 2 barns totaling 20 stalls The 16 stall center aisle barn is complete with a fly spray system, tack room, feed room, lounge with full bath. The 4 stalll barn is complete with run-out paddocks. The 2 barns share 6 exterior wash stalls and 2 exterior grooming stalls.The equestrian features are complete with 2 fully irrigated arenas to be daily groomed/dragged, a 250'x125' arena with GGT footing & a 140'x75' sand arena, 16 irrigated & recently fenced paddocks. One large a/c'd storage sheds. covered viewing porch & plenty of parking. BRAND NEW JUMPS by Classic Courses provided. Price reflects per stall per month.