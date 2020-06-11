15835 Meadow Wood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Amazing TurnKey Tuscan Tennis Estate can be your Mini Resort! Staycation away from it all! Golf Cart, Bikes, Scooters available for awesome paved path to Bike Path/ Preserve/Fishing, Watch Thrilling Plane Landings! 5min drive to WEF or Golf Cart there! Bike to stables! Walk to Lush Golf Courses, Luxurious & Fun New Private Tennis Court, Picnic, Basketball area, Heated Massive Pool/Safety Fence, Jetted Hot Spa, Huge Screened Patio w/FirePits & BBQ! 2 Fenced-in Yards for Family & Dogs to play! 5 Bedrm Home Split-Plan, 2 Master Bedrms, 2 Patios, Gorgeous Open Chef Kitchen leads to Family Rm, Open Floor Plan to Entertain/watch kids. House has king Tempurpedic Beds, Plush Beautyrest beds! All rooms w/HDTVs, WiFi, Ceiling Fans in all Rms, 2AC Units. See Supplement.