Wellington, FL
15835 Meadow Wood Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:25 AM

15835 Meadow Wood Drive

15835 Meadow Wood Drive · (561) 659-1575
Location

15835 Meadow Wood Drive, Wellington, FL 33414
The Landings at Wellington

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3476 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Amazing TurnKey Tuscan Tennis Estate can be your Mini Resort! Staycation away from it all! Golf Cart, Bikes, Scooters available for awesome paved path to Bike Path/ Preserve/Fishing, Watch Thrilling Plane Landings! 5min drive to WEF or Golf Cart there! Bike to stables! Walk to Lush Golf Courses, Luxurious & Fun New Private Tennis Court, Picnic, Basketball area, Heated Massive Pool/Safety Fence, Jetted Hot Spa, Huge Screened Patio w/FirePits & BBQ! 2 Fenced-in Yards for Family & Dogs to play! 5 Bedrm Home Split-Plan, 2 Master Bedrms, 2 Patios, Gorgeous Open Chef Kitchen leads to Family Rm, Open Floor Plan to Entertain/watch kids. House has king Tempurpedic Beds, Plush Beautyrest beds! All rooms w/HDTVs, WiFi, Ceiling Fans in all Rms, 2AC Units. See Supplement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15835 Meadow Wood Drive have any available units?
15835 Meadow Wood Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15835 Meadow Wood Drive have?
Some of 15835 Meadow Wood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15835 Meadow Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15835 Meadow Wood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15835 Meadow Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15835 Meadow Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15835 Meadow Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15835 Meadow Wood Drive does offer parking.
Does 15835 Meadow Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15835 Meadow Wood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15835 Meadow Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15835 Meadow Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 15835 Meadow Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15835 Meadow Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15835 Meadow Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15835 Meadow Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
