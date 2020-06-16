All apartments in Wellington
15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls

15726 Estancia Lane · (561) 906-7007
Location

15726 Estancia Lane, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Studio · 2 Bath · 351 sqft

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Up to 12 extra large stalls (14x14) available in this exclusive new 14 stall barn. 2 stalls occupied by owners trail horses. It is set on 5.5 acres with a private, cul-de-sac location in the gated community of Palm Beach Point. This first class equestrian facility includes a large all-weather riding arena with GGT footing, suitable for dressage or jumping, round pen and multiple grass paddocks. The barn is equipped with soaring ceilings, security cameras in stalls, insect control system through out the property, a gorgeous tack room, custom feed rooms , riders lounge and a separate section with grooming stalls and vet/farrier station. Beautiful riding trails around the community. Off season or seasonal clients are welcome. Price reflects seasonal stall rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls have any available units?
15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls currently offering any rent specials?
15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls pet-friendly?
No, 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls offer parking?
No, 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls does not offer parking.
Does 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls have a pool?
No, 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls does not have a pool.
Does 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls have accessible units?
No, 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls does not have accessible units.
Does 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls have units with dishwashers?
No, 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls have units with air conditioning?
No, 15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls does not have units with air conditioning.
