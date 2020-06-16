15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls

Amenities

Up to 12 extra large stalls (14x14) available in this exclusive new 14 stall barn. 2 stalls occupied by owners trail horses. It is set on 5.5 acres with a private, cul-de-sac location in the gated community of Palm Beach Point. This first class equestrian facility includes a large all-weather riding arena with GGT footing, suitable for dressage or jumping, round pen and multiple grass paddocks. The barn is equipped with soaring ceilings, security cameras in stalls, insect control system through out the property, a gorgeous tack room, custom feed rooms , riders lounge and a separate section with grooming stalls and vet/farrier station. Beautiful riding trails around the community. Off season or seasonal clients are welcome. Price reflects seasonal stall rate.