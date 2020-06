Amenities

Available for the 2020 season: Up to 12 dry stalls located just a 20 minute hack to the WEF horse show and the Ridge horse show. Large grass paddocks, large irrigated arena with jumps and good footing. The barn has 2 tack/feed rooms, 1/2 bath, washer/dryer and fly system. The stalls are also available annually at a lower rate. Listing price of $6,000 is per stall for a 4 month season. Also, 2 RV hook ups and a studio apartment are available on site.