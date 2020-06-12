15194 Sunnyland Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Private, recently renovated, 4 bedroom, plus office, pool home for seasonal lease in exclusive Palm Beach Point. Set on a secluded, lushly landscaped 5 acre lot ideally located adjacent to Grand Prix Village and only steps away from the land bridge to the WEF show grounds. This exceptional seasonal rental with amazing pool and great entertaining spaces is ideal if you want to live near your horses and the show grounds. Price reflects a monthly rate for seasonal lease. 4 month minimum lease term required.