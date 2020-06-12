All apartments in Wellington
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:41 AM

15194 Sunnyland Lane

15194 Sunnyland Lane · (561) 906-7007
Location

15194 Sunnyland Lane, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3401 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Private, recently renovated, 4 bedroom, plus office, pool home for seasonal lease in exclusive Palm Beach Point. Set on a secluded, lushly landscaped 5 acre lot ideally located adjacent to Grand Prix Village and only steps away from the land bridge to the WEF show grounds. This exceptional seasonal rental with amazing pool and great entertaining spaces is ideal if you want to live near your horses and the show grounds. Price reflects a monthly rate for seasonal lease. 4 month minimum lease term required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15194 Sunnyland Lane have any available units?
15194 Sunnyland Lane has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15194 Sunnyland Lane have?
Some of 15194 Sunnyland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15194 Sunnyland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15194 Sunnyland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15194 Sunnyland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15194 Sunnyland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 15194 Sunnyland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15194 Sunnyland Lane does offer parking.
Does 15194 Sunnyland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15194 Sunnyland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15194 Sunnyland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15194 Sunnyland Lane has a pool.
Does 15194 Sunnyland Lane have accessible units?
No, 15194 Sunnyland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15194 Sunnyland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15194 Sunnyland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
