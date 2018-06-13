All apartments in Wellington
14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn
14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn

14965 Oatland Court · (561) 906-7007
Location

14965 Oatland Court, Wellington, FL 33414
Paddock Park of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$18,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Price reflects a monthly rate during season for entire private barn (all 7 stalls and both apartments). Inviting equestrian property with everything you need to to enjoy the Wellington equestrian lifestyle! Located in the esteemed neighborhood of Paddock Park 2 on just under 2 acres, this farm boasts a 7-stall, commercially built barn (completed in 2016 with fire alarm & sprinkler system) featuring a full bath, tack room with laundry, and a feed room. Additionally, there is an attached 611 sq ft 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with a kitchen as well as a studio apartment. There is rubber matting throughout, a fly spray system and security cameras. The 216'x112' all-weather riding arena has full drainage in place with top-tier GGT footing and there are 4 oversized grass paddocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn have any available units?
14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn has a unit available for $18,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn currently offering any rent specials?
14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn pet-friendly?
No, 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn offer parking?
Yes, 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn does offer parking.
Does 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn have a pool?
No, 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn does not have a pool.
Does 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn have accessible units?
No, 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn does not have accessible units.
Does 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn have units with dishwashers?
No, 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn have units with air conditioning?
No, 14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn does not have units with air conditioning.
