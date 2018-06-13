14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn

Amenities

Price reflects a monthly rate during season for entire private barn (all 7 stalls and both apartments). Inviting equestrian property with everything you need to to enjoy the Wellington equestrian lifestyle! Located in the esteemed neighborhood of Paddock Park 2 on just under 2 acres, this farm boasts a 7-stall, commercially built barn (completed in 2016 with fire alarm & sprinkler system) featuring a full bath, tack room with laundry, and a feed room. Additionally, there is an attached 611 sq ft 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with a kitchen as well as a studio apartment. There is rubber matting throughout, a fly spray system and security cameras. The 216'x112' all-weather riding arena has full drainage in place with top-tier GGT footing and there are 4 oversized grass paddocks.