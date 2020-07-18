All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 1481 Clydesdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
1481 Clydesdale Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

1481 Clydesdale Avenue

1481 Clydesdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1481 Clydesdale Avenue, Wellington, FL 33414
Paddock Park of Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This absolutely stunning paddock Park 2 estate home is available for a short term lease until November 2020. Completely turnkey with all new high end furnishings for your enjoyment! Property is on 2 acres and a beautiful private pool is right outside your doors. This home is completely tiled so approved pets are welcome!! Owner reserves rights to used horse paddocks on property. Cleaning service in place at tenants expense during term of rental. Lease 6 mths or less are subject to 13% bed tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have any available units?
1481 Clydesdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have?
Some of 1481 Clydesdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 Clydesdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1481 Clydesdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 Clydesdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 BedroomsWellington Apartments with Pools
Wellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversityEverglades University
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami