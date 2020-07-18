1481 Clydesdale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This absolutely stunning paddock Park 2 estate home is available for a short term lease until November 2020. Completely turnkey with all new high end furnishings for your enjoyment! Property is on 2 acres and a beautiful private pool is right outside your doors. This home is completely tiled so approved pets are welcome!! Owner reserves rights to used horse paddocks on property. Cleaning service in place at tenants expense during term of rental. Lease 6 mths or less are subject to 13% bed tax.