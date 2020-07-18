1481 Clydesdale Avenue, Wellington, FL 33414 Paddock Park of Wellington
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This absolutely stunning paddock Park 2 estate home is available for a short term lease until November 2020. Completely turnkey with all new high end furnishings for your enjoyment! Property is on 2 acres and a beautiful private pool is right outside your doors. This home is completely tiled so approved pets are welcome!! Owner reserves rights to used horse paddocks on property. Cleaning service in place at tenants expense during term of rental. Lease 6 mths or less are subject to 13% bed tax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have any available units?
1481 Clydesdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have?
Some of 1481 Clydesdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 Clydesdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1481 Clydesdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 Clydesdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 Clydesdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1481 Clydesdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.