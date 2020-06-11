14484 Belmont Trace

Amenities

parking clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Spectacular barn. Hacking distance from the show grounds you have a barn with 16 12 x 12 stalls available.The barn features , 2 feed room, 2 tack room, rubber isles flooring done for the comfort and care of the horses as well as rubber matt floor stalls., 8 paddocks, round pen, outdoor grooming areas , all weather 135 ft x 175 ft aprox. arena built by ESI fully equipped with set of jumps. The barn also has 2 fly spray systems a Lounge for riders, an office space, 2 tack rooms, 2 feed rooms and two full bathrooms.Laundry area.It also counts with a Derby field that is approximately 145 ft x 18