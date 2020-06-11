All apartments in Wellington
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

14484 Belmont Trace

14484 Belmont Trace · (561) 578-2077
Location

14484 Belmont Trace, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 7374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Spectacular barn. Hacking distance from the show grounds you have a barn with 16 12 x 12 stalls available.The barn features , 2 feed room, 2 tack room, rubber isles flooring done for the comfort and care of the horses as well as rubber matt floor stalls., 8 paddocks, round pen, outdoor grooming areas , all weather 135 ft x 175 ft aprox. arena built by ESI fully equipped with set of jumps. The barn also has 2 fly spray systems a Lounge for riders, an office space, 2 tack rooms, 2 feed rooms and two full bathrooms.Laundry area.It also counts with a Derby field that is approximately 145 ft x 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14484 Belmont Trace have any available units?
14484 Belmont Trace has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 14484 Belmont Trace currently offering any rent specials?
14484 Belmont Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14484 Belmont Trace pet-friendly?
No, 14484 Belmont Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14484 Belmont Trace offer parking?
Yes, 14484 Belmont Trace does offer parking.
Does 14484 Belmont Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14484 Belmont Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14484 Belmont Trace have a pool?
No, 14484 Belmont Trace does not have a pool.
Does 14484 Belmont Trace have accessible units?
No, 14484 Belmont Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 14484 Belmont Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 14484 Belmont Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14484 Belmont Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 14484 Belmont Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
