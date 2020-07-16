All apartments in Wellington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

14044 Aster Avenue

14044 Aster Avenue
Location

14044 Aster Avenue, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2370 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
Immaculate and spacious 4-bedroom 3 full bathrooms home conveniently located just 2 minutes from Saddle Trail Park and Paddock Park farms, within golf-cart distance to Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. This home is fenced and features private pool and is fully equipped with everything you'll need, including HiFi home theater system, flat screen TVs, Wiiu gaming console, tennis table, Wifi, linens and kitchen utensils. Pick up a fresh organic lemon from your garden. No HOA restrictions, you are welcome to bring your pick-up truck! ==Please don't hesitate to contact us with any special request. =One bedroom is now office/gym but it will be converted to another bedroom if requested prior to contract. Pool heater optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14044 Aster Avenue have any available units?
14044 Aster Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 14044 Aster Avenue have?
Some of 14044 Aster Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14044 Aster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14044 Aster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14044 Aster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14044 Aster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14044 Aster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14044 Aster Avenue offers parking.
Does 14044 Aster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14044 Aster Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14044 Aster Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14044 Aster Avenue has a pool.
Does 14044 Aster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14044 Aster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14044 Aster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14044 Aster Avenue has units with dishwashers.
