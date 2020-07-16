14044 Aster Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate and spacious 4-bedroom 3 full bathrooms home conveniently located just 2 minutes from Saddle Trail Park and Paddock Park farms, within golf-cart distance to Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. This home is fenced and features private pool and is fully equipped with everything you'll need, including HiFi home theater system, flat screen TVs, Wiiu gaming console, tennis table, Wifi, linens and kitchen utensils. Pick up a fresh organic lemon from your garden. No HOA restrictions, you are welcome to bring your pick-up truck! ==Please don't hesitate to contact us with any special request. =One bedroom is now office/gym but it will be converted to another bedroom if requested prior to contract. Pool heater optional.