13545 Fountain View Boulevard

BEAUTIFUL, single story, 3/2 townhome located in the Wellington Place community. This home is completely furnished and FULLY REMODELED. Remodel includes: luxury vinyl flooring, granite countertops, soft-close cabinets/drawers, brand new bathroom vanities and more. There is also a community pool for you to enjoy year round, just a few steps away from the front door. This community is located only 5 minutes away from WEF and other equestrian facilities. This is a MUST SEE! Home is being rented furnished. Asking $2,200/month during off season months (May - October), asking $4,500 during seasonal months (November - April).