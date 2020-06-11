All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 13545 Fountain View Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
13545 Fountain View Boulevard
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:50 PM

13545 Fountain View Boulevard

13545 Fountain View Boulevard · (561) 512-7992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13545 Fountain View Boulevard, Wellington, FL 33414
Greenview Shores of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL, single story, 3/2 townhome located in the Wellington Place community. This home is completely furnished and FULLY REMODELED. Remodel includes: luxury vinyl flooring, granite countertops, soft-close cabinets/drawers, brand new bathroom vanities and more. There is also a community pool for you to enjoy year round, just a few steps away from the front door. This community is located only 5 minutes away from WEF and other equestrian facilities. This is a MUST SEE! Home is being rented furnished. Asking $2,200/month during off season months (May - October), asking $4,500 during seasonal months (November - April).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13545 Fountain View Boulevard have any available units?
13545 Fountain View Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 13545 Fountain View Boulevard have?
Some of 13545 Fountain View Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13545 Fountain View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13545 Fountain View Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13545 Fountain View Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13545 Fountain View Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 13545 Fountain View Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13545 Fountain View Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13545 Fountain View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13545 Fountain View Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13545 Fountain View Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13545 Fountain View Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13545 Fountain View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13545 Fountain View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13545 Fountain View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13545 Fountain View Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13545 Fountain View Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity