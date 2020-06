Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **This home features spacious rooms, ceiling fans, and a great eatin kitchen with an island. Outside features 2 car garage and patio overlooking the sparkling private pool perfect for cooling off on a hot day! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.