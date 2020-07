Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome in quiet quaint neighborhood of Georgian Courts. This bright and airy immaculate end unit features upgraded kitchen and baths with tile throughout the first floor. The home is in a centrally located in Wellington, minutes from Equestrian and Polo Showgrounds, Shopping and Restaurants making it the perfect seasonal rental. Community has Pool for your enjoyment.