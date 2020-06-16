All apartments in Wellington
1321 Pelham Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

1321 Pelham Road

1321 Pelham Road · (561) 906-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1321 Pelham Road, Wellington, FL 33414
Paddock Park of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 3802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, newly furnished and turn-key, 3 bedroom split floor plan home, set on gorgeous 2 acre farm, available for rent for the 2020-21 season but also for off season to a reduced rate. Each bedroom has on-suite bathrooms and the master bedroom is also equipped with 2 walk in closets. 3 A/C units, closed circuit TV monitoring system as well as burglar system. Open kitchen and large family room. Cute patio overlooking the paddocks. Price reflects seasonal monthly rate for house only. 4 month lease term required. Offered for 11,250/month during season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Pelham Road have any available units?
1321 Pelham Road has a unit available for $11,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Pelham Road have?
Some of 1321 Pelham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Pelham Road currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Pelham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Pelham Road pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Pelham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 1321 Pelham Road offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Pelham Road does offer parking.
Does 1321 Pelham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Pelham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Pelham Road have a pool?
No, 1321 Pelham Road does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Pelham Road have accessible units?
No, 1321 Pelham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Pelham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Pelham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
