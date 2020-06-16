1321 Pelham Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, newly furnished and turn-key, 3 bedroom split floor plan home, set on gorgeous 2 acre farm, available for rent for the 2020-21 season but also for off season to a reduced rate. Each bedroom has on-suite bathrooms and the master bedroom is also equipped with 2 walk in closets. 3 A/C units, closed circuit TV monitoring system as well as burglar system. Open kitchen and large family room. Cute patio overlooking the paddocks. Price reflects seasonal monthly rate for house only. 4 month lease term required. Offered for 11,250/month during season.