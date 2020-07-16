13095 Belhaven Court

Amenities
Totally updated 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath condo with screened covered balcony overlooking tranquil preserve. Kitchen includes maple 42'' cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, granite breakfast bar open to dining/living area. New wood laminate floors and neutral paint,renovated bathrooms, tons of closets, front and back balconies, outside storage closets, vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plan, accordion shutters, and more. Lovely well kept community with pool and clubhouse. Close to showgrounds, Polo, dining, Mall at Wellington Green. Great Wellington Schools. Requires landlord and association approval***. Landlord requires 675 credit score. No exceptions.**** BATHS AND RENOVATIONS IN PROCESS. AVAILABLE AUG.1