All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 13095 Belhaven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
13095 Belhaven Court
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:20 PM

13095 Belhaven Court

13095 Belhaven Court · (561) 371-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13095 Belhaven Court, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Totally updated 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath condo with screened covered balcony overlooking tranquil preserve. Kitchen includes maple 42'' cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, granite breakfast bar open to dining/living area. New wood laminate floors and neutral paint,renovated bathrooms, tons of closets, front and back balconies, outside storage closets, vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plan, accordion shutters, and more. Lovely well kept community with pool and clubhouse. Close to showgrounds, Polo, dining, Mall at Wellington Green. Great Wellington Schools. Requires landlord and association approval***. Landlord requires 675 credit score. No exceptions.**** BATHS AND RENOVATIONS IN PROCESS. AVAILABLE AUG.1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13095 Belhaven Court have any available units?
13095 Belhaven Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 13095 Belhaven Court have?
Some of 13095 Belhaven Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13095 Belhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
13095 Belhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13095 Belhaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 13095 Belhaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 13095 Belhaven Court offer parking?
No, 13095 Belhaven Court does not offer parking.
Does 13095 Belhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13095 Belhaven Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13095 Belhaven Court have a pool?
Yes, 13095 Belhaven Court has a pool.
Does 13095 Belhaven Court have accessible units?
No, 13095 Belhaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13095 Belhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13095 Belhaven Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 13095 Belhaven Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 BedroomsWellington Apartments with Pools
Wellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversityEverglades University
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity