13095 Belhaven Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Totally updated 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath condo with screened covered balcony overlooking tranquil preserve. Kitchen includes maple 42'' cabinets, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, granite breakfast bar open to dining/living area. New wood laminate floors and neutral paint,renovated bathrooms, tons of closets, front and back balconies, outside storage closets, vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plan, accordion shutters, and more. Lovely well kept community with pool and clubhouse. Close to showgrounds, Polo, dining, Mall at Wellington Green. Great Wellington Schools. Requires landlord and association approval***. Landlord requires 675 credit score. No exceptions.**** BATHS AND RENOVATIONS IN PROCESS. AVAILABLE AUG.1