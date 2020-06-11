13075 57th Place Unit Entire

Amenities

Live in the lap of luxury. Proudly offering this top class 14.3 acre, 29 stall, equestrian facility with a beautiful courtyard home for lease! This extensively landscaped farm features a 3,689 sf main residence with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and an attached 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest cottage. Top of the line finishes throughout and features marble floors, a gourmet kitchen, expansive covered veranda overlooking the pond, and a stunning 50' Lap Pool with spa surrounded by coral stone. The 12 stall center-aisle barn is complete with 12'x12' stalls, 3 wash stalls, a fly-spray system, tack room and a laundry room. There is also a detached 900 sf, 2 bedroom, 1 bath grooms cottage, a second center aisle wood barn with 10 stalls