Wellington, FL
13075 57th Place Unit Entire
13075 57th Place Unit Entire

13075 57th Place South · (561) 906-7007
Location

13075 57th Place South, Wellington, FL 33449

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Live in the lap of luxury. Proudly offering this top class 14.3 acre, 29 stall, equestrian facility with a beautiful courtyard home for lease! This extensively landscaped farm features a 3,689 sf main residence with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and an attached 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest cottage. Top of the line finishes throughout and features marble floors, a gourmet kitchen, expansive covered veranda overlooking the pond, and a stunning 50' Lap Pool with spa surrounded by coral stone. The 12 stall center-aisle barn is complete with 12'x12' stalls, 3 wash stalls, a fly-spray system, tack room and a laundry room. There is also a detached 900 sf, 2 bedroom, 1 bath grooms cottage, a second center aisle wood barn with 10 stalls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13075 57th Place Unit Entire have any available units?
13075 57th Place Unit Entire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 13075 57th Place Unit Entire have?
Some of 13075 57th Place Unit Entire's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13075 57th Place Unit Entire currently offering any rent specials?
13075 57th Place Unit Entire isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13075 57th Place Unit Entire pet-friendly?
No, 13075 57th Place Unit Entire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 13075 57th Place Unit Entire offer parking?
Yes, 13075 57th Place Unit Entire does offer parking.
Does 13075 57th Place Unit Entire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13075 57th Place Unit Entire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13075 57th Place Unit Entire have a pool?
Yes, 13075 57th Place Unit Entire has a pool.
Does 13075 57th Place Unit Entire have accessible units?
No, 13075 57th Place Unit Entire does not have accessible units.
Does 13075 57th Place Unit Entire have units with dishwashers?
No, 13075 57th Place Unit Entire does not have units with dishwashers.
