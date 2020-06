Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled and furnished Wellington Townhouse. Great location. # Bedroom 2 1/2 bath. 2 Car Garage. Private courtyard and very large sunroom. 2 decks upstairs off the bedrooms. Home is on a waterway leading to Lake Wellington. Electric motor boats and kayaks allowed. There is a nice community pool. Pets considered with a non refundable security deposit. Additional charge for weekly cleaning service if desired. 3 month minimum rental period. Taxes will be collected on a rental period of less than 6 months. Available October through May