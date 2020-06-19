1189 Sachem Head Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Sachem Head Terrace, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 03/31/2020. Pets: allowed. Prop ID # M-3/31-10830197 Totally remodeled home with garage features walk in closets, a washer and dryer and a huge, fenced area with a covered patio. In a great Wellington location with A rated schools. Pet friendly. To search more properties go to www.R1S1.com. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent. For more information or for a personalized search please call our helpful staff. Listing courtesy of Century 21 Capital Brokers [ Published 9-Apr-20 / ID 3485895 ]