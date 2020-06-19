All apartments in Wellington
1189 Sachem Head Terrace

1189 Sachem Head Terrace · (561) 469-7422
Location

1189 Sachem Head Terrace, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sachem Head Terrace, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 03/31/2020. Pets: allowed. Prop ID # M-3/31-10830197 Totally remodeled home with garage features walk in closets, a washer and dryer and a huge, fenced area with a covered patio. In a great Wellington location with A rated schools. Pet friendly. To search more properties go to www.R1S1.com. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent. For more information or for a personalized search please call our helpful staff. Listing courtesy of Century 21 Capital Brokers [ Published 9-Apr-20 / ID 3485895 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1189 Sachem Head Terrace have any available units?
1189 Sachem Head Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1189 Sachem Head Terrace have?
Some of 1189 Sachem Head Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1189 Sachem Head Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Sachem Head Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Sachem Head Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1189 Sachem Head Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1189 Sachem Head Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1189 Sachem Head Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1189 Sachem Head Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1189 Sachem Head Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Sachem Head Terrace have a pool?
No, 1189 Sachem Head Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Sachem Head Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1189 Sachem Head Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Sachem Head Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1189 Sachem Head Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
