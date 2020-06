Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Rent off-Season, End unit Villa beautifully decorated in the prestigious Palm Beach Polo. 3/3 condo with an open and spacious floorplan. Great peaceful views, close to WEF and everything in Wellington. Very clean. Bottom unit with no second story noise. Multiple patios. Also available as an annual or season rental. Contact Listing agent for details. Minimum rental term 7 Months.++Subject to tourist tax 13% for any lease under 6 month payable by Tenant++