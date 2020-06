Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Resort Style Black Diamond Community in Wellington is featuring a 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home for Rent. House has tons of upgrades tavertine marble floors on the first floor and custom wood stairs, with laminate flooring upstairs. Master Bedroom has soft plush carpet. tenant is applying on line - min credit score is 650 for all applicants and application fee is $500.00 per person or per married couple. Rental is 12 months only and BOD has up to 30 days for approval. tenant application is attached under MLS documents tenant's must apply on line