Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

10341 Medicis Place

10341 Medicis Drive · (561) 793-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10341 Medicis Drive, Wellington, FL 33449
Versailles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom home in upscale, gated community of Versailles. Home is available turnkey furnished or furniture negotiable. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and spacious kitchen overlooking family room. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and french doors to the patio. 3 way split bedroom plan gives privacy for family members and guests. Tile throughout this home. Lawn care, cable and hotwire fiber optics(wifi) included in rent. Elaborate clubhouse with enormous pool, fitness center, tennis courts, etc The home is close to turnpike, shopping, equestrian events, 15 minutes from the beach and has great Wellington schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10341 Medicis Place have any available units?
10341 Medicis Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 10341 Medicis Place have?
Some of 10341 Medicis Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10341 Medicis Place currently offering any rent specials?
10341 Medicis Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10341 Medicis Place pet-friendly?
No, 10341 Medicis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 10341 Medicis Place offer parking?
Yes, 10341 Medicis Place does offer parking.
Does 10341 Medicis Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10341 Medicis Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10341 Medicis Place have a pool?
Yes, 10341 Medicis Place has a pool.
Does 10341 Medicis Place have accessible units?
No, 10341 Medicis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10341 Medicis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10341 Medicis Place has units with dishwashers.
