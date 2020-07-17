10181 Wellington Parc Dr

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 4/3/2 TOWNHOME IN WELLINGTON PARC.



Enjoy the view from your patio or take a stroll on the bike/jogging path. The community is gated and offers a community pool just steps away. The first floor offers an open family room/kitchen/living room to include a breakfast nook. The first floor also includes a full bath as well as a large laundry room. On the second floor, you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and a guest bath features dual sinks with a shower/tub combination. The spacious master suite is equipped with a walk-in closet dual sinks, separate tub, and water closet.



Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



1st Month Rent and Security Deposit, no last month needed



$75.00 one time doc preparation fee

$30.00/month pet fee per pet

$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!



HOA Fees:



$150 per applicant or married

14 business days processing timeframe



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. Visit our website to learn more about our Resident Selection Criteria.



The following pets will not be accepted under any circumstances (SA/ESA exempt), GERMAN SHEPHERDS, DOBERMANS, PIT BULLS, CHOWS, OR ROTTWEILLERS



