Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:49 PM

10181 Wellington Parc Dr

10181 Wellington Parc Drive · (561) 295-8986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10181 Wellington Parc Drive, Wellington, FL 33449
Versailles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,545

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
WELCOME HOME TO THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 4/3/2 TOWNHOME IN WELLINGTON PARC.

Enjoy the view from your patio or take a stroll on the bike/jogging path. The community is gated and offers a community pool just steps away. The first floor offers an open family room/kitchen/living room to include a breakfast nook. The first floor also includes a full bath as well as a large laundry room. On the second floor, you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and a guest bath features dual sinks with a shower/tub combination. The spacious master suite is equipped with a walk-in closet dual sinks, separate tub, and water closet.

Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

1st Month Rent and Security Deposit, no last month needed

$75.00 one time doc preparation fee
$30.00/month pet fee per pet
$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!

HOA Fees:

$150 per applicant or married
14 business days processing timeframe

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. Visit our website to learn more about our Resident Selection Criteria.

The following pets will not be accepted under any circumstances (SA/ESA exempt), GERMAN SHEPHERDS, DOBERMANS, PIT BULLS, CHOWS, OR ROTTWEILLERS

Home Sales and Property Management
8259 N Military Trl #1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, United States

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10181 Wellington Parc Dr have any available units?
10181 Wellington Parc Dr has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 10181 Wellington Parc Dr have?
Some of 10181 Wellington Parc Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10181 Wellington Parc Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10181 Wellington Parc Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10181 Wellington Parc Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10181 Wellington Parc Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10181 Wellington Parc Dr offer parking?
No, 10181 Wellington Parc Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10181 Wellington Parc Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10181 Wellington Parc Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10181 Wellington Parc Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10181 Wellington Parc Dr has a pool.
Does 10181 Wellington Parc Dr have accessible units?
No, 10181 Wellington Parc Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10181 Wellington Parc Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10181 Wellington Parc Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
