229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

SUPER LOCATION! GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! NO MAINTENANCE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! DESIGNATED PARKING! GREAT SCHOOLS! COMMUNITY POOL! Come see this 3/2.5 over 1400+ square feet of Living area, Fantastic Townhome located in the Nice/Quiet Community of Kings Mill! This Townhome has been Very Well Maintained and Owner is moving across the Bay due to relocation! Kings Mill is one of Valrico's Premier Townhome Communites that offers a Privately Gated Neighborhood, Community Pool and is located so you can be in Plant City, Lakeland, Brandon, Tampa, Riverview or even Wesley Chapel within minutes! This Townhome is a Two Story, All Bedroomsare upstairs and Owner has requested no Pets! Please Call you Agent today to schedule your showing and this Townhome will be ready for 10/01/2019!