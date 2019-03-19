3801 Khayyam Ave ORANGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 3801 Khayyam Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32826 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 3801 Khayyam Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32826. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer hookup,Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Head East on I-4, Take FL-408 E/E West Expy E via EXIT 82A, merge onto FL-417 N via Exit 18, take Exit 37A, Keep right to take the ramp toward Dean Rd S., Turn right onto N Alafaya Trl/FL-434.,take the 3rd right onto Solon Dr, left onto Socrates Dr,Take the 1st left onto Khayyam Ave



