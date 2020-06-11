544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live on the water AND have a boat slip with a 20K lift. This unit is on the 3rd floor over looking the Grand Canal. Cherry cabinets and granite countertops add to the beauty of this open floor plan. Garage assigned parking under the building includes a bonus room.