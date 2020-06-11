All apartments in Tierra Verde
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

544 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Location

544 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live on the water AND have a boat slip with a 20K lift. This unit is on the 3rd floor over looking the Grand Canal. Cherry cabinets and granite countertops add to the beauty of this open floor plan. Garage assigned parking under the building includes a bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
No, 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have a pool.
Does 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.

