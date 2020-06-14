/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM
88 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
103 1ST STREET E
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1515 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1515 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
830 sqft
COME AND RELAX AT THIS TIERRA VERDE 2 BED 2 BATH WATERFRONT SHORT TERM RENTAL. WANDERER RESEDENCES HAS COMMUNITY DOCK WHICH HAS GRILLS NEXT TO THE LARGE POOL AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, CAR WASH, COMMUNITY ROOM WITH POOL TABLE, GYM, AND LAUNDRY FACILITY.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1109 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1109 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1918 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 1/2 bath Pelican Isle townhome situated in Tierra Verde directly across the street from downtown Tierra Verde and only minutes away from the spectacular Fort DeSoto Beaches.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tierra Verde
1 Unit Available
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde. Just outside your door is an 18 mile biking or walking path.
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S
6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pass-a-Grille Beach
1 Unit Available
709 GULF WAY
709 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
722 sqft
THIS IS WHAT FLORIDA VACATIONS WERE MEANT TO BE! Newly Remodeled Lush Florida Living.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5737 Shore Blvd 2
5737 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Gulfport Unit 2 - Property Id: 82113 This absolutely stunning, remodeled studio w/kitchen, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is right across the street from the Gulfport Recreation Center.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
3535 Belle Vista Dr
3535 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1770 sqft
This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5601 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
660 sqft
Fantastic Gulfport location! Water views and just a short walk to everything that the Gulfport Arts District has to offer: restaurants, shops, galleries, Gulfport Casino, waterfront park and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has undergone a total
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6210 SUN BOULEVARD
6210 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Casa Del Mar your Winter get away. Come and relax in the Warm Florida Sun. This fully furnished one bedroom one and a half bath condo is available for the February & March 2019 rental season Had a last minute cancellation.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 GULF BOULEVARD
3820 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Please Note: LEASED Dec. 2019 thru March 2020. (3-month minimum stay required.) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 6th floor CONDO DIRECTLY ON THE GULF OF MEXICO! Uninterrupted VIEWS OF THE BEACH & AWESOME SUNSETS.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
1295 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
888 sqft
Location, location, location! The highly sought after neighborhood of Boca Ciega Isle is on a quaint Island off the beaten path with approximately only 80 homes on it, close to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6161 GULF WINDS DRIVE
6161 Gulf Winds Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*LONG TERM RENTAL ONLY-PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SNOWBIRD RENTALS* AVAILABLE NOW!! This won't last long!! Come live in Paradise! Just steps to our powder sand, award winning beach, this delightful fully furnished turn key home has everything you need
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Brightwater
1 Unit Available
5412 LEILANI DRIVE
5412 Leilani Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1850 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME 2 BLOCKS FROM BEACH,MUST SEE, BOAT LIFT AND SAILBOAT WATER, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BEST NEIGHBORHOOD ON ST PETE BEACH, MUST SEE. Unfurnished or furnished options.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6111 2ND STREET E
6111 2nd Street East, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
705 sqft
Charming one bedroom totally remodeled condo just one block to the beautiful beaches.
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
420 64TH AVENUE
420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1131 sqft
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED.
