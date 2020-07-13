Apartment List
tierra verde
apartments with parking
189 Apartments for rent in Tierra Verde, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tierra Verde apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1695 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1450 sqft
Live in this beautiful resort style gated community in Tierra Verde. 3 bedrooms (one currently used as a den) waterfront community with great amenities and a peaceful waterfront view.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
103 1st St. E #309
103 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
Stunning Waterfront Furnished Condo Annual Rental - 2/2 Village at Tierra Verde - ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
106 1ST STREET E
106 1st Street East, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
790 sqft
Welcome to the Villages at Tierra Verde!This waterfront retreat is conveniently located near prime beaches, delicious dining and fun attractions.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
751 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
751 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Welcome to the island! This lovely unfurnished end unit townhouse is available for occupancy August 1st. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Freshly painted throughout with all new bamboo flooring on the 2nd level, new hot water heater.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
557 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
557 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the highly desirable Tierre Verde. This unit boasts a huge great room and a large dining area that flows off from the open kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1101 PINELLAS BAYWAY
1101 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
This Beautiful and Updated town home on the Island of Tierra Verde features 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1109 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1109 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1918 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 1/2 bath Pelican Isle townhome situated in Tierra Verde directly across the street from downtown Tierra Verde and only minutes away from the spectacular Fort DeSoto Beaches.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1581 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1581 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
This is a must see Elegant & Beautiful Tierra Verde townhouse with roof top deck overlooking Tampa Bay. Includes garage, 2 additional parking spaces, boat slip w/ 9,000 lift, located on the beautiful islands of Tierra Verde.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
795 COLLANY ROAD
795 Collany Road, Tierra Verde, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2786 sqft
EXPERIENCE THIS LEASING OPPORTUNITY IN SUNSET POINTE AT COLLANY KEY. This exclusive gated Gulf Front community is located on deed restricted island of Tierra Verde. This 3 bed/3.5 baths has waterfront views, mesmerizing sunsets and a private beach.

1 Unit Available
Tierra Verde
1515 PINELLAS BAYWAY S
1515 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
INCREDIBLE WATER VIEWS! This bright, beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom 2nd floor unit is located in premier Building “A” with open and direct waterfront on Tampa Bay looking out towards the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, magnificent sunrises and lots of
Results within 1 mile of Tierra Verde

1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6343 Palma Del Mar Blvd S Apt 128
6343 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 Enjoy Island living at Palma Del Mar. Located right on the 7th hole putting green of the Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club golf course.

1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1075 sqft
Looking for the perfect long term rental on Isla del Sol? Move right in! This condo has it all. *** ANNUAL RENTAL *** Live the resort island lifestyle in the beautiful, well maintained, clean and bright ground floor condo at Vista Verde East.

1 Unit Available
Pass-a-Grille Beach
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.

1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2822 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2822 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3127 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY - 1 MONTH MINIMUM - Available 5/22/2020-9/8/2020. The perfect island getaway!! This gorgeously updated custom beach house is located on the Island of Vina Del Mar in Historic Pass-A-Grille and enjoys sunsets every night.

1 Unit Available
Vina Del Mar Island
2353 W VINA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
2353 West Vina Del Mar Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
Great old style ranch home, terrazzo floors, maple cabinets and newer appliances. large living room, Florida room and a screened porch. 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Central A/C, just 5 blocks to the beach.

1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
6279 SUN BOULEVARD
6279 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
890 sqft
This recently updated, lovely condo is situated on Intra-Coastal Waterway and features spectacular sunset hues. Heated waterfront pool and spa. The washer and dryer are conveniently located inside this unit.
Results within 5 miles of Tierra Verde
Verified

13 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified

8 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Greater Pinellas Point
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

1 Unit Available
Bayview
3747 42nd Way S Apt E
3747 42nd Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.

1 Unit Available
Childs Park
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tierra Verde, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tierra Verde apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

